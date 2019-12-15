HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh Imran Qureshi has said country's economy was gaining momentum due to pragmatic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

In a statement, Imran Qureshi said international institutions had also recognized the policies adopted by PTI government in bringing country's deteriorated economy back on track of development and prosperity.

Those who have looted money and plundered the national exchequer during their repeated tenures, were busy in criticizing the government, he said and added that real faces of the former rulers had been exposed before the nation.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan after assuming office had visited many friendly countries and invited investors as well as overseas Pakistani's to come forward and make investment in Pakistan.

He said the prime minister had assured the foreign investor to take full benefit of the opportunities given to them by government of Pakistan by investing their money.

The PTI leader said confidence of traders, investors and industrialists had been restored due to stringent policies of the Federal government.

Imran Qureshi said unfortunately since long time government was occupied by those who had remained involved in massive corruption that's why our economy witnessed degradation.

Opposition is still misleading the public for their political gains while government was focused on growth after obtaining economic discipline, he said and assured that now country was heading towards right direction and people soon will receive benefit of the policies initiated by federal government.