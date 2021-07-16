UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Economy Has Taken Off Due To Govt Policies: CM

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that country's economy has taken off due to hard work, determination and prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

In a statement, the CM said the economy was recovering fast due to a boost in the business activities.

The country has come out of a difficult situation, he added. The economy has weakened due to the wrong policies of the past rulers, as they ignored the public problems, he regretted.

On the other side, PM Imran Khan and his team had taken numerous steps to reform the national economy. The constructive policies have started yielding positive results and the journey of public service would be continued to benefit the people, added the CM.

