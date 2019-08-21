UrduPoint.com
Country's Economy Improving Due To Govt Policies: Naeem

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:20 PM

Country's economy improving due to govt policies: Naeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Wednesday said the national economy was improving and strengthening due to prudent policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when PTI government came into power, the country was facing severe economic crisis while the previous government had left fragile economy as exports were decreasing at that time.

The special assistant said number of projects had been launched by the government to uplift downtrodden segments of the society through Sehat Insaf Card, Ehsas pogramme and construction of five million houses scheme.

He said the PTI government was committed to alleviate poverty, illiteracy and put the country on path toward prosperity. Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision to establish the country a social welfare state on the model of "Madina State" where everyone would be provided justice and basic facilitates.

He said the present government had allocated Rs 900 billion for development schemes during the fiscal budget 2019-20.

