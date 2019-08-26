ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Sunday said the national economy was improving due to prudent policies of the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The economic indicators were going in right direction as exports were increasing and imports decreasing to a great extent, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the previous governments had left fragile economy by taking huge loans.

When PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic woes but it was strengthening now.

He said the present government was giving subsidy on different sectors including energy to facilitate the consumers. A large number of development and welfare projects had been launched by the PTI government to change living standard of the masses, he added.

Humayun Akhtar said, "We are providing job opportunities, reducing poverty and inflation to provide relief to the people of the country."