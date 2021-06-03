UrduPoint.com
Country's Economy Improving Due To Govt's Prudent Policies: Khusro

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:29 PM

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday said the country's economy was improving and strengthening due to the government's prudent economic policies under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed the hope that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth would be witnessed 4.7 percent till the end of 2021 year.

The minister said the record improvement had seemed in agriculture and construction sectors to put the economy on right directions.

Industrial growth and enhancing production were the priority agenda for sustainable economic development in the country, he added.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had returned such loans during the ongoing tenure. Foreign loans, he said, were biggest problem for the country's economy.

