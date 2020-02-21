Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Friday said the country's economy was improving gradually

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Friday said the country's economy was improving gradually.

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi expressed these views after performing ground breaking ceremony of electricity, sui gas, tuff tiles, sewerage projects in NA-157 constituency.

Qureshi said that Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme was a good step which would help make lives of weaker segment of the society easier.

He said that shelter homes were being established to provide accommodation and food facilities to poor and labourers community across the country.

He said that uniform curriculum was being introduced for rich and poor students, adding that Pakistan would be made a model welfare state.

He said that uplift projects would be completed with millions of rupee.

Zain said that time had come to fulfil the promises made with masses during last general elections.

He said that special grant was approved from the provincial government for uplift of this constituency.

He promised that all the resources and energies would be utilized for the progress of people.

Zain also reviewed pace of ongoing uplift projects in various areas and directed the officials to expedite work and complete projects with in set time period.