Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being appreciated at international level

Talking to media here on Saturday, she said today world was witnessing an enlightened, moderate and progressive image of Pakistan.

The PM's different initiatives like ease of doing business, projects of industrialization and others were getting popularity from all over the world, she added.

She said the inclination of international investors, marketing companies and brands had increased towards Pakistan, adding different business groups of world consider the country as future economic hub and emerging economy.

The special assistant to the PM said arrival of an international brand to the country not only fetched foreign investment but was also creating job opportunities.

She said economy of the country was moving in right direction and now positive results were reaching to the people due to the policies of the government.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while commenting on PML-N's press conference said the narrative of the press conference made it clear that PML-N was a party having a dictator thinking and there was no democracy in PML-N.

The special assistant said if the opposition had support of people, then they would not have relied on the children of Madaris for their political motives.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said it was the first government which was running without Maulana being part of it, adding people wanted democracy, supremacy of constitution, stability among departments only when they were in power and if they were not in power then they wanted nothing except their self interest.

She said the incumbent government under the leadership of Imran Khan would keep striving for the welfare of the people.

To a question, she said the PTI leadership was fully capable of change crisis into opportunities.

Responding to an other query, she said the PTI's sit-in was for rule of law, electoral reforms, accountability and for a slogan of one Pakistan.

She said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March was aimed at personal interests not for a national cause.

Later, she inaugurated a Kayser brand outlet at emporium mall here. Kayser representatives were also present on the occasion.