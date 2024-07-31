Country's Economy On Right Track Due To Gov't Policies: Barrister Aqeel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that the economic situation of the country was on way to improvement due to the policies of the Federal government.
Addressing a press conference, he said that economic indicators were on positive trajectory, adding that Fitch rating and continuity of IMF programme reflected that economy was on the right track.
Barrister Aqeel said that a party was continuously spreading negative propaganda against the country. "If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a political party, it should talk to the political parties. With whom it wants to talk, this facility is not available there," he said.
Barrister Aqeel said that anarchist group has not spared any effort against the integrity of the country.
He said that PTI has not only hurt the country on economic front but also damaged the image of Pakistan internationally.
Adviser on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the country's economic situation was on the way to improvement. "The government's initiatives to improve the economy are commendable," he said.
He said that all political parties except the anarchist group were on same page today and unanimous to pursue the course of dialogue for the promotion of democratic culture.
"The PTI which has been claiming for democracy is taking U-turn today and is creating anarchy and chaos in the country." he said.
