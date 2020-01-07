UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Economy Stabilized Under The Leadership Of Imran Khan: Federal Minister For Power, Omer Ayub Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

Country's economy stabilized under the leadership of Imran Khan: Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan

Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan has been stabilized on the economic front under the visionary leadership of PM Imran Khan as 2020 would be the year of delivery to masses

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan has been stabilized on the economic front under the visionary leadership of PM Imran Khan as 2020 would be the year of delivery to masses.

He said this while addressing a public gathering here after inauguration of Sui-gas provision projects for Mohri and Akunbandi villages of district Haripur.

The minister further said that 2020 would be the year of prosperity and now we are in a position to take off and serve the masses who have suffered a lot during the previous governments.

Omer Ayub Khan said the policies and measures of PTI-led government were meant to facilitate the masses and we would make sure provision of Sui-gas from Dartian village to Kalanger.

He said in the past the ruling elite of the district Haripur only distracted people by slogans while PTI was the only political party which has served the masses. In only district Haripur we have completed projects worth billions of rupees including Sui-gas and electricity that would end the load shedding and low voltage issues forever.

Talking about his election promises Omer Ayub Khan said that we were providing electricity and Sui-gas to every nook and corner of far-flung areas in district Haripur to fulfill the long-awaited demands of the people.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Haripur 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Eastern, Western Bypasses to be initiated soon in ..

29 minutes ago

Government, private schools of Peshawar to reopen ..

25 minutes ago

26 projects worth Rs. 1.18 billion discussed in Sa ..

25 minutes ago

Five receive burn injuries in separate incidents

25 minutes ago

At least 16 dead in Peru traffic accident

25 minutes ago

11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attack: ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.