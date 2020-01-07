Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan has been stabilized on the economic front under the visionary leadership of PM Imran Khan as 2020 would be the year of delivery to masses

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan has been stabilized on the economic front under the visionary leadership of PM Imran Khan as 2020 would be the year of delivery to masses.

He said this while addressing a public gathering here after inauguration of Sui-gas provision projects for Mohri and Akunbandi villages of district Haripur.

The minister further said that 2020 would be the year of prosperity and now we are in a position to take off and serve the masses who have suffered a lot during the previous governments.

Omer Ayub Khan said the policies and measures of PTI-led government were meant to facilitate the masses and we would make sure provision of Sui-gas from Dartian village to Kalanger.

He said in the past the ruling elite of the district Haripur only distracted people by slogans while PTI was the only political party which has served the masses. In only district Haripur we have completed projects worth billions of rupees including Sui-gas and electricity that would end the load shedding and low voltage issues forever.

Talking about his election promises Omer Ayub Khan said that we were providing electricity and Sui-gas to every nook and corner of far-flung areas in district Haripur to fulfill the long-awaited demands of the people.