ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ):Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Reza Baqir Friday said the national economy was strengthening and improving swiftly as compared to the past.

"Our economic situation is much better today as compared to the time of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme or in June 2019," he said talking to a private news channel.

He said, "The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)'s inflation estimated are 7-9 percent." The government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation in order to provide relief to the common man, he added.

Dr Reza Baqir said the interest rates would remain unchanged at seven percent and it would remain same level in near future as well.