Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said enemies of the country would always be disappointed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said enemies of the country would always be disappointed.

No patriotic politician would want to harm the country for the sake of his politics, he tweeted.

He said those who wished confrontation among state institutions for their politics were not well wishers of the country.