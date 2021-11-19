(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan Friday expressed confidence that Pakistan's first ever Electric Vehicle policy introduced by PTI government would achieve climate related goals and would help reduce over 43% of air pollution.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said EV policies were giving a new direction to the auto industry and this experience can be fruitful more than expectations in Pakistan.

He said with 43 percent of the airborne emissions in the country coming from the transport sector transitioning to the electric vehicles that would provide a huge opportunity to reduce air pollution.

He added, by 2030, the government would hopefully be having about one-third of the vehicles in Pakistan running on electrical energy.

Replying a question, he said the data about poor air quality of Lahore released by the international organizations and companies was 'misleading and fake.'He asked the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against those organizations involved in issuing fake data on social media and the internet without prior approval of the EPA, adding he said the true facts of this story would be collected soon.

In another question, he said on the strict directions of CM Usman Buzdar the department concerned was taking solid steps to control smog in the provincial metropolis and rest of the cities, adding, with effective measures the issue would be overcome soon.