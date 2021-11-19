UrduPoint.com

Country's EV Policy To Achieve Climate Goals, Overcome 43% Air Pollution: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:34 AM

Country's EV policy to achieve climate goals, overcome 43% air pollution: minister

Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan Friday expressed confidence that Pakistan's first ever Electric Vehicle policy introduced by PTI government would achieve climate related goals and would help reduce over 43% of air pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan Friday expressed confidence that Pakistan's first ever Electric Vehicle policy introduced by PTI government would achieve climate related goals and would help reduce over 43% of air pollution.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said EV policies were giving a new direction to the auto industry and this experience can be fruitful more than expectations in Pakistan.

He said with 43 percent of the airborne emissions in the country coming from the transport sector transitioning to the electric vehicles that would provide a huge opportunity to reduce air pollution.

He added, by 2030, the government would hopefully be having about one-third of the vehicles in Pakistan running on electrical energy.

Replying a question, he said the data about poor air quality of Lahore released by the international organizations and companies was 'misleading and fake.'He asked the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against those organizations involved in issuing fake data on social media and the internet without prior approval of the EPA, adding he said the true facts of this story would be collected soon.

In another question, he said on the strict directions of CM Usman Buzdar the department concerned was taking solid steps to control smog in the provincial metropolis and rest of the cities, adding, with effective measures the issue would be overcome soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Internet Poor Punjab Social Media Vehicles Vehicle Federal Investigation Agency From Government Industry PTV Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PM to review construction work on Farash Town Apar ..

PM to review construction work on Farash Town Apartments

16 minutes ago
 China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 12,301 cases of coronavirus and 293 ..

Brazil reports 12,301 cases of coronavirus and 293 COVID deaths in 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 RPT - Russian Community Council Hopes FBI Drops Pr ..

RPT - Russian Community Council Hopes FBI Drops Probe Over FARA Concerns - Chair

5 minutes ago
 RPT - US Filed No Charges Against Russian Communit ..

RPT - US Filed No Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns - ..

8 minutes ago
 RPT - Russiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Bide ..

RPT - Russiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Mos ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.