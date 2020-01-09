(@imziishan)

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik informed the National Assembly that the country's exports had enhanced by 4.79 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik informed the National Assembly that the country's exports had enhanced by 4.79 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year.

Responding to a question during question hour, she said that import of the country had decreased by about 17 percent, and country's trade deficit was reduced by 35 percent which was a huge success.

She said in order to promote exports to new markets, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was undertaking various export promotional activities through trade exhibitions and delegations.

She said that Commerce Division had been closely working with the industry to develop a comprehensive plan to increase their competitiveness.

The commerce division in consultation with the stakeholders was in process of formulating the 3rd textiles policy.

Advisor to the prime minister on commerce and textile had already constituted a Task Force for formulation of Textiles Policy.

The textiles policy would provide a consistent policy regime for next five years and will take into account all the aspects of textiles value chain and would provide cogent proposals for resolving the chronic issues faced by the industry. She said that textile industry had not been facing any crisis. She said that present government had extended unprecedented facilitations to the textiles value chain resulting in exponential growth in terms of value and quantities of value added products during first five months of the current financial year.