Country's Exports Increasing Despite Coronavirus Outbreak: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:37 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's special attention, Pakistan's exports were increasing despite outbreak of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's special attention, Pakistan's exports were increasing despite outbreak of coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said that during four month period of July-October exports amounted to US $9.5 billion.

He said that the volume of exports was 25 per cent higher as compared to last year.

Farrukh Habib said that exports in October rose by 17.5 percent and reached US$2.471 billion. The record of $ 2.471 billion exports was the highest in any month of October.

