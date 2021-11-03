Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said country's exports, construction and large scale manufacturing witnessed record growth despite worse global recession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said country's exports, construction and large scale manufacturing witnessed record growth despite worse global recession.

In a tweet, he said textile exports had reached at historic level. Hunger Index had also improved significantly besides sharp decline in poverty, he said.