Country's Exports Witness Increase In July: Humayun

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Sunday said that exports of the country witnessed an increase in the month of July and it would further increase in the coming few months.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the government wanted the value of rupee stable, but not artificially, that had bad impact on the national economy.

He said privatization of some state owned enterprises was on the card and other institutions that were facing financial crisis would be privatized after improving their performance.

Replying to a question about privatization of state owned enterprises, Humayun said Isharat Hussain had made a new plan in this regard.

To a question about legislation, he said that the PTI government had made remarkable legislation about erstwhile Federally Administrated areas in its first year.

Hamayun said that the elimination of corruption from the country was top agenda of PTI government adding cases of corruption were registered against PPP and PML-N leaders during the previous regimes.

National Accountability institutions were working independently in the country and government had nothing do with this matter.

