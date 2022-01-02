ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the country's exports had reached $15.125 billion during first half of the current fiscal year, posting a record increase of 25 percent as compared to same period of the corresponding year.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, this record growth had been achieved due to special measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said in a tweet.

In first six months of the last fiscal year, he said, the exports stood at $ 12.

110.

Only in December, the minister said, the exports remained at $2.761 billion with 32 percent surge as compared to same month of the fiscal year 2020-21.

If the exports continued increasing with the same pace, he expressed confidence that the country would witness the history's highest-ever growth of $30 billion in this sector by end of the current fiscal year by the grace of Allah Almighty.

Farrukh regretted that the exports sector faced destruction due to wrong economic policies introduced by the past regime of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar.