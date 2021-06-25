(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :PTI leader MPA Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti hailed country's first decision announced by deputy commissioner Muzaffargarh under Parental Protection Ordinance 2021 punishing a man for evicting his parents from home.

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Thursday awarded one-month jail and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a man after his parents complained their son used to beat them up and evicted them from home a year ago leaving them homeless and do life on their own.

DC also ordered SHO Civil lines to get the house vacated from Mukhtar Hussain, the son of the elderly parents, and handed it over to his parents, ADCG Ehsaanul Haq had informed media on Thursday adding that the sentence was awarded under Parental Protection Ordinance 2021.

The elderly couple Ghulam Fatima and her deaf husband Muhammad Iqbal complained that their son Mukhtar Hussain had not been behaving well with them and used to beat them up.

A year ago, Mukhtar forced them to leave home and since then Ghulam Fatima was earning livelihood by working at homes of different people to make both ends meet and to support her husband who had no listening capability.

DC had summoned both parties at his office and afforded them an opportunity to reconcile.

Mukhtar Hussain sought forgiveness from his parents and expressed willingness to take them home and support them. The parents, however, refused, following which DC decided the matter as per the new law.

MPA hailed DC for taking the decision saying it was the first decision announced in any area of the country since the day the law was introduced.

Sardar Abdul Hayee Dasti said that PTI government has provided a credible protection shield to elderly parents by virtue of this law.

He strongly criticized the practice of some people who either evict their parents from homes or get them admitted at old homes.

Former IGP Baochistan Ayub Qureshi, nowadays active in politics, also applauded PTI government for introducing and enacting a much awaited legislation to protect elderly parents from the misbehaviour of their sons and daughters.

Former local consular Iftikhar Ahmad said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's desire to protect parents through a legal cover to enable them do life without worries of shelter and support adding that the PM has achieved the noble objective.

President local press club A. B. Mujahid said that the law brought peace of mind to elderly parents.