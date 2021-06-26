UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's First Media Technology University Would Be Launched On August 14 This Year: Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:01 PM

Country's first Media Technology University would be launched on August 14 this year: Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain informed the country's first Media Technology University would be launched on August 14 this year which would be formally inaugurated by the prime minister, at this building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain informed the country's first Media Technology University would be launched on August 14 this year which would be formally inaugurated by the prime minister, at this building.

The minister said in today's world, there was contest over opinion making and perceptions in which the media was playing an important role. The media as a tool was being used effectively for building narratives across the world, he added.

He said the information ministry was transforming Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Radio Pakistan and ptv into digital platforms in line with the modern requirements of the day.

Fawad said they were trying to bring forward modern media techniques for effectively building the country's narrative abroad.

About the production of short films, the minister said the social media contents worldwide had multiplied and now focused was shifted from long duration films to making of shortest form for which the popular social media platforms were effectively used.

He regretted that the film industry in the country which was once among the biggest production of movies in the world had faced hardest time.

The minister expressed the confidence that new film policy, latest initiatives including availability of human resources and modern equipments would help the industry to rise again.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar underlined that the time had come to project the country's image on the world stage 'which is good and beautiful'.

He observed that in the world, perception was often regarded as reality and stressed upon aligning the perception with reality.

He said Pakistan had been blessed with myriad gifts and talents but it underwent threats of terrorism, in the past decade which had impacted the country's image at the international level.

The DG ISPR further said that they had won war against terrorism but still some enemies of the motherland were trying to harm it.

He said 60% of the country's population consisted of youth and through the NASFF, they had been provided with a platform to express their talents and effectively project the real image of Pakistan.

Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said that they had received participants from 72 universities of the country for this contest and with 2300 quality short films.

He also lauded efforts of the ministry of information for making the event successful.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Social Media ISPR Media Event From Industry PTV

Recent Stories

KP Assembly passes budget for fiscal year 2021-22

4 minutes ago

Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing of Masks Outdoors

4 minutes ago

Pakistan moving towards sustainable, inclusive gro ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Regional Board for probing ex IGP Sindh, refer ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh condoles with Makhdoom family ..

44 minutes ago

Prime Minister reposes confidence in youths' talen ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.