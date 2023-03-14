UrduPoint.com

Country's First Neuro-psychiatric Hospital To Be Established In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Country's first Neuro-psychiatric Hospital to be established in Karachi

The Children of Adman, an American-based organization, established a Neuropsychiatric hospital in Karachi with the aim to provide good health services to the people of the province and the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Children of Adman, an American-based organization, established a Neuropsychiatric hospital in Karachi with the aim to provide good health services to the people of the province and the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, as chief guest at the groundbreaking ceremony, termed it a good omen and said Neuropsychiatric Hospital, established by 'Children of Adam (CoA)' at Gadap,�shall greatly help provide mental health�services to patients of all ages and victims of illicit drug and alcohol & substance abuse.� Provincial Ministers, Dr.�Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, MNA Hakim Baloch, MPAs, special assistant to CM, members of the civil society, office bearers of COA�Mufti Mohammad Farhan, Dr. Syed Tariq Ibrahim,�Syed Wasim Quadri, Shahzad Sadan along a number of others were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that there was a need for Psychiatric and mental health facilities in Pakistan and in particular Karachi. He added that the lack of trained psychiatrists, psychologists, and counselors to meet the growing demand of the city.

Talking about mental health initiatives taken by his government, the CM said that the state of mental health awareness and its services in Pakistan remained a big issue. "As per statistics, in Pakistan, over 15 million people are suffering from some form of mental illness, however, only a small percentage of people suffering from mental health conditions are able to seek the proper help they need," he said.� Murad Shah said that his government has made a significant investment in healthcare facilities and established 31 new hospitals with 701 beds and upgraded/expanded infrastructure in 108 existing hospitals with 771 beds for Primary healthcare facilities, upgraded/rehabilitated Teaching Hospitals, and District/Taluka Hospitals in the last few years. He proudly said that his government has allocated Rs 23.334 billion for the health sector in the budget 2022-23.� Shah said that the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences has established a Lung Cancer unit which would be inaugurated shortly.

"The Gambat Institute has performed over 700 liver transplant procedures free of cost which is a record itself," he said and added another Cardio Vascular hospital was being established at Landhi.The CM said that the Sindh Mental Health Act 2013 was introduced and accordingly Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) was established in 2017.

The authority has the mandate to deal with all matters relating to the promotion of mental health, setting standards, and prevention of mental disorders. Sindh is a pioneer in Pakistan to legislate for mental health and establish this authority, he said and added Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry (SCJIP) Hyderabad was being upgraded as a university.

Earlier, briefing the chief minister Shahzad Sadan said that�the objective of the facility is to provide services for Bipolar disorders, Autistic disorders/MR/Pervasive developmental disorders, Schizophrenic disorders, Anxiety, Depression, Electroconvulsive Therapy, and Rehabilitation services.CoA�intends�to establish one of the best mental health research hospitals�of�the country�in Karachi at a cost of Rs4 billion.� He said within the hospital,�a center�would be�established�to focus�on personalized medicine, brain stimulation, and pediatric and geriatric mental health. This Center will have brain imaging dedicated to studying brain chemistry, structure, function,�and behavior in mental illness.

The Centre would�provide Intervention�in�brain stimulation treatment using magnetic seizure therapy (MST), electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), providing hope for people with treatment-resistant depression.�The�CM was told that the CoA was establishing a�comprehensive 150-bed inpatient and outpatient hospital to provide the best possible care to its patients, he added.

The CM performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital by unveiling the plaque and planting a tree.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Budget Civil Society Hyderabad Nasir Gadap Landhi Gambat 2017 Murad Ali Shah Cancer All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Depression

Recent Stories

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

8 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

8 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

22 minutes ago
 Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil ..

Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil Amid Price Cap Coalition - US ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.