Country's First Pro Boxing Event Held At Governor House

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Country's first pro boxing event held at Governor House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :First ever professional boxing event in the country was held at the lawns of the Governor's House here on Saturday night.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) sanctioned was sponsored by Amir Kham Promotions and conducted middle East Title.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated the boxing event which showcased nine bouts while the main title fight was fought between Pakistan's Nadir Baloch and his Afghanistan opponent.

No spectators were allowed to attend the event except a select audience who were made to observe the government SOPs of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Federal and Provincial Ministers including Azam Khan Swati, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Akhtar Malik, SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, MPAs, dignitaries and other guests were present.

The seating arrangement of guests was done in accordance with SOPs. All guests and players followed the precautions.

British former unified light-welterweight world champion supervised the fights and is the force behind this event in the country.

Talking to media on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that boxing fans in Pakistan have got to see good professional fights and for the first time the professional fight has been held in Pakistan which is a victory of peace.

All facilities including foolproof security have been provided to international players.

Governor Punjab said: "Pakistan is a peaceful country and terrorism has ended. Salute to the Pakistani forces and police for establishing peace in Pakistan. Today people from all over the world are coming to Pakistan from various fields including sports." South African cricket team is also coming to Pakistan which proves that Pakistan is a peaceful country, the governor added.

Governor Punjab expressed gratitude to boxer Aamir Khan for coming to Pakistan and promoting boxing. On this occasion, he said that there will be more boxing competitions in Pakistan in the coming days in which not only Pakistanis but also boxers from all over the world will participate.

Boxer Aamir Khan said that today's event has lifted our spirits, adding that boxing talent from all over the country including Punjab will be unearthed and Pakistani boxers will make their mark in the world.

