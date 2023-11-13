(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday visited the Government College of Technology Girls and Boys section and inspected various departments including the computer lab.

On this occasion, the heads of the organization gave a briefing to the chief minister regarding the overall performance.

While speaking during the briefing, the CM said that the country's first ship construction technical education was being started in Balochistan.

While higher professional education in civil and bridge construction is also being started in March next year, 15 students from Balochistan will go to China for higher professional education, he said.

He said that the language classes of selected students were being continued saying that in the context of CPEC, these vocational education projects would yield positive results and local people would be able to play a key role in central economic and economic projects.

The caretaker chief minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that Level Five BS Tech has been started in the Government College of Technology.

He directed that trained manpower should be created according to global and national needs and such trades should be introduced as per the modern times. He assured that steps would be taken to solve the problems faced including lack of teaching staff in the Government College of Technology.