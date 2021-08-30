UrduPoint.com

Country's Frontiers Secure Due To Timely Steps For Western Zone Border Management Despite Challenges : COAS

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Country's frontiers secure due to timely steps for western zone border management despite challenges : COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said due to the timely steps for western zone border management, the country's borders were secured despite challenges.

"Alhamdolillah (Thanks to Almighty Allah) today despite challenges Pakistan's borders are secure and we are prepared to meet any situation," the Army Chief said while interacting with a delegation, comprising members of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Standing Committees of the Senate and National Assembly on Defence who visited GHQ here, said a news release.

The delegation was given detailed briefing on security environment including situation on the borders and Pakistan Army's efforts for peace and stability.

The delegation had an exhaustive interactive session with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, have achieved unprecedented successes in fight against terrorism and bringing normalcy in the country.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity, the COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan Army's support and commitment to Kashmir cause and people of Kashmir.

"The world must know that without peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, peace and stability will remain illusive," he reiterated.

The session concluded with resolve to continue struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach.

