UrduPoint.com

'Country's Future Linked With Export Of High-valued Agri Commodities'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

'Country's future linked with export of high-valued agri commodities'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The scientists should accelerate their research to develop new crop varieties as future of the country is linked with export of high-valued agriculture commodities especially fruits and vegetables.

This was stated by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Punjab Sheerin Naz while addressing a meeting at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Wednesday.

She said that Pakistan was an agrarian country and its agriculture sector was playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy.

She urged the agri scientists to expedite their efforts and develop new crop varieties which should give the maximum yield even during harsh weather.

She said that climate changes also aggravated the situation for agriculture sector, therefore, scientists should introduce new techniques and convince farmers to adopt the latest technology to get a bumper yield of their corps because it would not only play a vital role in catering to national food requirements but also help growers to mitigate their financial sufferings.

Earlier, Chief Scientist AARI Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan briefed the meeting and said the AARI had established a new nursery of date plants at its Jhang station for promoting date cultivation in Thal, Cholistan and low-rain areas of Punjab.

He said that AARI scientists grew saplings of eight varieties of date trees which had high market value in Pakistan whereas plants of seven date verities were also imported from middle east countries.

He said the AARI had also completed installation high-tunnel for research on vegetables so that high-yield varieties of ginger, tomato, cucumber, chilli, cabbage, cauliflower etc could be introduced for increasing vegetable production in the country.

Later, the additional secretary agriculture also visited high-tunnel area where vegetable expert Dr Muhammad Amir briefed and said the AARI scientists succeeded in growing disease-free plants of ginger and more than 2,000 ginger plantlets had also been distributed among farmers during last two years.

Director Headquarter & Principal Scientist Dr Sajidur Rehman, Dr Azizur Rehman, Dr Muhammad Javaid, Dr Muhammad Riaz, Malik Allah Bukhsh, Dr Qamar Shakeel, Section Officer Planning Muhammad Kashif, Assistant Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Weather Technology Punjab Agriculture Jhang Agri Middle East Nawaz Khan Shakeel Market Cholistan From

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.