ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, explicitly stated that the election date has not been altered, there should be no uncertainty about it and the future of the country is aligned with the constitution and democracy.

Speaking to the media following his participation in the “Second National Training of Journalists on China-Pakistan Relationship in the New Era; An Assessment of Ten Years of CPEC, and How is this relationship report in Pakistani media,” he emphasized that, in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the country will be governed by elected representatives.

The Election Commission, having the exclusive authority to set, modify, and extend election dates, has unequivocally confirmed that the general elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Emphasizing that the election date remains unaltered, there should be no room for doubt on this matter. Responding to a question he said that an extension in the tenure of the caretaker government is not possible in accordance with constitutional provisions.

He remarked that Pakistan and China are steadfast, all-weather friends, and the bilateral relations of both nations will thrive under the caretaker government. Pointing to the recent visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Kakar, he mentioned that during his trip to China, over 20 agreements spanning various sectors were signed between the two countries. The future of Pak-China relations appears promising.