Open Menu

Country's Future Tied To Constitution, Election Date Secure: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Country's future tied to Constitution, election date secure: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, explicitly stated that the election date has not been altered, there should be no uncertainty about it and the future of the country is aligned with the constitution and democracy.

Speaking to the media following his participation in the “Second National Training of Journalists on China-Pakistan Relationship in the New Era; An Assessment of Ten Years of CPEC, and How is this relationship report in Pakistani media,” he emphasized that, in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the country will be governed by elected representatives.

The Election Commission, having the exclusive authority to set, modify, and extend election dates, has unequivocally confirmed that the general elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Emphasizing that the election date remains unaltered, there should be no room for doubt on this matter. Responding to a question he said that an extension in the tenure of the caretaker government is not possible in accordance with constitutional provisions.

He remarked that Pakistan and China are steadfast, all-weather friends, and the bilateral relations of both nations will thrive under the caretaker government. Pointing to the recent visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Kakar, he mentioned that during his trip to China, over 20 agreements spanning various sectors were signed between the two countries. The future of Pak-China relations appears promising.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister China Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Visit CPEC February Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melb ..

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test

6 minutes ago
 Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high i ..

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high in 2022

2 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

3 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

4 hours ago
Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

4 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

4 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

5 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan