UrduPoint.com

Country's Gross Water Storage Capacity To Increase 11.7 MAF

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Country's gross water storage capacity to increase 11.7 MAF

After completion of 10 under construction Wapda projects, the gross water storage capacity in Pakistan would increase from 13 million acre feet (MAF) to more than 24 MAF with an addition of 11.7 MAF, sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 million acres of land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :After completion of 10 under construction Wapda projects, the gross water storage capacity in Pakistan would increase from 13 million acre feet (MAF) to more than 24 MAF with an addition of 11.7 MAF, sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 million acres of land.

The under construction Wapda projects include five dams, three hydropower projects, one canal and one water supply scheme.

Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, Sindh Barrage and K-IV Project were among the projects, said official sources.

The installed hydel generation capacity would be doubled and set to cross 18,000 MW with an addition of 9,000 MW on completion of these projects, he continued.

The under construction Wapda projects would also provide about 35,000 job opportunities during the construction, he added.

The per capita water availability in Pakistan had come down from 5650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing us to the stage of water-scarce country. Pakistan can store only 10 per cent of its annual river flows against the world average of 40 per cent, he told.

In order to tackle the impending water scarcity, we need to have more water storages besides practicing good water conservation and management strategies, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Water Bhasha Dam Dam Job From Million

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi's visit to ..

Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday: AJK PM

24 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine on four restaurants

PFA imposes fine on four restaurants

25 minutes ago
 Alaphilippe can slay demons at Liege-Bastogne-Lieg ..

Alaphilippe can slay demons at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

25 minutes ago
 Kiev Intends to Strike at Nuclear Waste Storage to ..

Kiev Intends to Strike at Nuclear Waste Storage to Incriminate Moscow - Russian ..

25 minutes ago
 Tennis: Belgrade ATP results

Tennis: Belgrade ATP results

25 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.