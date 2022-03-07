UrduPoint.com

Country's Half Population Received Cash Relief Under Ehsaas During Last Three Years: Dr. Sania

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said Ehsaas program being the largest social protection intervention in the country's history has provided cash relief to half of the country's population during the last three years

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said Ehsaas program being the largest social protection intervention in the country's history has provided cash relief to half of the country's population during the last three years.

She was speaking at the event on three years completion of Ehsaas program held here. The event was chaired by Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Reflecting on the program progress, Dr. Sania said, "Through Ehsaas, we are reaching out to 14 different disadvantaged groups particularly women and girls. We have institutionalized integrity frameworks, and data and technology driven systems to ensure transparency. In three years, Ehsaas provided cash to half the country's population".

She continued, "Despite COVID-19, we have accomplished Ehsaas survey which is South Asia's first digital census of national scale." "This was due to these foundations, she highlighted, that Ehsaas delivered all projects faster than private sector in just three years. Today, 71 billion Ehsaas Kafaalat cash disbursements are also being mobilized nationwide."� On the occasion, the nationwide deployment of Ehsaas Rashan Riayat was also announced on the occasion which is globally first and fastest end-to-end digital targeted subsidies program of national scale.

The program will disburse 30% commodity subsidy to 20 million deserving families on the purchase of flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee on monthly basis.

Besides this, the nationwide scale up of anti-stunting program Ehsaas Nashonuma was also announced. Under the program, 160 Nashonuma Centers will be opened this year in all districts.

The beneficiaries of Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif, Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Nashonuma and Ehsaas Rashan Riayat, Ehsaas Amdan, Ehsaas Interest Free Loan and Ehsaas Tahafuz were also present in the ceremony.

Girl recipients of Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship also shared their transformational stories with the Prime Minister. The PM also gave away cheques among women beneficiaries of Ehsaas.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam and country heads of international development partners. Senator Faisal Javed moderated the event.

