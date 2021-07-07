(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that highest demand and supply of power in history of Pakistan has been achieved on Wednesday at 24,284 MW

"It reflects not just higher demand and generation but also increased transmission capacity.

In contrast, highest generation and transmission achieved before PTI government was in July 2018 at 20,811 MW," the minister tweeted.

He said this new record has been set despite the fact that Pakistan's biggest dam, Tarbela, was producing just 25% of its output this year during peak season.