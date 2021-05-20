UrduPoint.com
Country's Institutions Working Efficiently Under Their Domains: Dogar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Country's institutions working efficiently under their domains: Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar Thursday said all the national institutions were working efficiently under their domains to further strengthen democracy and streamline the system.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was revamping and restructuring the institutions to yield desirous results, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had adopted anti-state agenda to attack and criticize the institutions especially armed forces and judiciary for political gains.

Terming the PML-N an undemocratic political party, he said its bigwigs were involved in corrupt practices by plundering the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

Aamir Dogar said all the PTI leaders had united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was only loyal leader of the party and country.

