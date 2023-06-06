UrduPoint.com

Country's Most Areas To Witness Rain In Upcoming Monsoon: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of normal to slightly below-normal rainfall in most areas of the country during the upcoming monsoon season (July-August-September, JAS-2023).

During the upcoming monsoon season, it is anticipated that El Niño conditions will prevail, while the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) will remain in a positive phase.

Taking into account these global and regional circulation patterns, the weather outlook and given climate conditions suggest that most areas may have normal to slightly below-normal rainfall.

Northern regions may experience slightly above-normal rainfall, while western parts of Balochistan can expect near-normal rainfall.

"Seasonal temperatures are expected to remain within normal to higher-than-normal ranges across the country," the PMD said.

About the impacts, the PMD revealed, "The possibility of occasional extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas cannot be ruled out, which may generate riverine floods in the major rivers." "Likelihood of urban flooding, hill torrents, and flash floods may also exist due to isolated heavy downpours." Soaring temperatures in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) could accelerate snow melt, resulting in an increased flow of water into rivers.

"Farmers are advised to stay vigilant and plan water conservation for the upcoming Kharif season cultivation," it added.

