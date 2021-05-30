UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Premier Spy Agency Expresses Complete Disassociation From Asad Ali's Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Country's premier spy agency expresses complete disassociation from Asad Ali's incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a high-level contact with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday completely disassociated itself from the recent incident in Islamabad in which a digital media journalist, Asad Ali, was allegedly tortured.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Information, the allegations against the ISI were part of the Fifth Generation Warfare under well thought out conspiracy.

The ISI believed that the investigations should go ahead as the faces of the accused can be seen clearly on CCTV and stern action should be taken against the culprits involved in the incident.

The ISI assured full cooperation with the investigating agencies in this regard.

The Ministry of Information was in close touch with the Islamabad Police and hoped that the accused would be apprehended soon.

The practice of levelling accusations against the institutions sans any supporting evidence should end now as such negative twnsenxies were part of a conspiracy against the country's institutions. They expressed firm belief that the real culprits would be exposed soon.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Asad Ali Inter Services Intelligenc Media From

Recent Stories

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack targeting ..

10 minutes ago

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 1 ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims; h ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Belarusian Transport Ministries Instructe ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.