ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a high-level contact with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday completely disassociated itself from the recent incident in Islamabad in which a digital media journalist, Asad Ali, was allegedly tortured.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Information, the allegations against the ISI were part of the Fifth Generation Warfare under well thought out conspiracy.

The ISI believed that the investigations should go ahead as the faces of the accused can be seen clearly on CCTV and stern action should be taken against the culprits involved in the incident.

The ISI assured full cooperation with the investigating agencies in this regard.

The Ministry of Information was in close touch with the Islamabad Police and hoped that the accused would be apprehended soon.

The practice of levelling accusations against the institutions sans any supporting evidence should end now as such negative twnsenxies were part of a conspiracy against the country's institutions. They expressed firm belief that the real culprits would be exposed soon.