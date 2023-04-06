Close
Country's Premium Beverage Company Launches Recruitment Drive At SU

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Country's premium beverage company launches recruitment drive at SU

One of the premium beverage companies of the country Thursday launched its recruitment drive at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :One of the premium beverage companies of the country Thursday launched its recruitment drive at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the representatives of the said beverage company has provided the students with the detailed information about their employment program and advised the fresh graduates of business administration, finance and marketing to register themselves by logging in to the company's website for jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Territory HR Business Partner (South) of Coca-Cola Pakistan Mehmood Ul Hassan said that they were delighted to collaborate with the University of Sindh for the CCI Next Talent Programme 2023.

He said they were aimed at investing in young talent and empowering them to reach their full potential. "Through this programme, we provide opportunities to the talented graduates in business administration, finance and marketing so that after recruitment, they might be able to learn, grow, and make a positive impact in their communities", he said.

He informed that the CCI Next Talent Programme 2023 was a one-year rotational opportunity that provided participants with exposure to various functions within the Coca-Cola system.

Among others, Field Sales Executive Hyderabad Qasim Shaikh, ASM Hyderabad Noman Dar and others also spoke on the occasion.

The focal person nominated by the Vice Chancellor for the programme and Assistant Professor at Institute of Business Administration Dr Tania Mushtaque expressed gratitude over the recruitment drive launched by the country's premium beverage company and said that the programme will present an excellent opportunity to the university graduates to gain valuable experience and make a meaningful contribution to a globally renowned brand.

"This programme will provide a platform to the fresh graduates to gain priceless experience in a dynamic and innovative work environment", she said.

