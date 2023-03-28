Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said the prevailing situation of the country was not feasible to hold general elections as the polls that lacked credibility would not be accepted by any

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said the prevailing situation of the country was not feasible to hold general elections as the polls that lacked credibility would not be accepted by any.

He was addressing the lower house of the parliament on the special motion moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi to debate the current political situation and political and legal coercion taking place due to it.

Rana Tanveer said it was a new turn in the nation's history whereas it was incumbent upon the political stakeholders to decide the rules of the game with consensus among all players so that a transparent and unanimously accepted election could be held.

Taking exceptions to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Education Minister said he used to call for justice and rule of law in the country whereas former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appeared before the joint investigation team in Panama Case along with his family members and set an example.

He said Imran Khan had spoiled the societal norms and culture of decency in the country. He claimed that Khan had become a part of history and there was no room for him in national politics any more.

The august house of the Parliament always supported good governance, reforms, public welfare and honour of the judiciary, he added.

He said Imran Khan undermined and ridiculed the parliament and the coalition government should take strict action against him.