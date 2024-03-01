Open Menu

Country's Progress Depends On Political Leadership: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that it is the responsibility of political parties to work for the progress, prosperity, and development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that it is the responsibility of political parties to work for the progress, prosperity, and development of the country.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he asked opposition parties to join hands for the country's prosperity, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation the path to progress.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the past, he mentioned the restoration of pace in the country and the end of load-shedding adding that no single party can resolve the current crisis.

He said that political stability is essential for economic growth and called upon all to unite for combating poverty in the country.

Related Topics

National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district ..

Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney

5 minutes ago
 US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Prog ..

US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program

5 minutes ago
 Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad ..

Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district

5 minutes ago
 NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathe ..

NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education

3 minutes ago
 PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points

PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points

9 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case

ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case

9 minutes ago
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of offic ..

CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record

9 minutes ago
 PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar

PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar

9 minutes ago
 DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, ..

DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian

15 minutes ago
 UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national de ..

UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:

15 minutes ago
 Vocational center starts career counseling session ..

Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana

16 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in 4 case ..

ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in 4 cases

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan