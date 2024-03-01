Country's Progress Depends On Political Leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 07:44 PM
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that it is the responsibility of political parties to work for the progress, prosperity, and development of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that it is the responsibility of political parties to work for the progress, prosperity, and development of the country.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he asked opposition parties to join hands for the country's prosperity, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation the path to progress.
Highlighting the achievements of his government in the past, he mentioned the restoration of pace in the country and the end of load-shedding adding that no single party can resolve the current crisis.
He said that political stability is essential for economic growth and called upon all to unite for combating poverty in the country.
