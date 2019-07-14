(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said that the condition of poor people can only be improved by ceasing money laundering and eradicating corruption from society.

Talking to ptv, he said when rulers commit corruption; the whole society is affected by it.

He said both the former ruling parties had been involved in corruption.

The Senator said that Sharif family made the country bankrupt by money laundering as they transferred money looted from the national exchequer abroad and amassed properties in the foreign countries.

To a Question regarding the news published about Shahbaz Sharif's involvement in money laundering in the British newspaper Daily Mail, Faisal said more facts will be revealed after investigation.

Their leaders looted public exchequer and acquired billions of rupees worth properties with this money abroad.

Faisal Javed said when the corrupt politicians are asked about the money laundering they start criticizing the national institutions.

He said the government would fulfill all its promises and would bring relief to the masses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan provided details of all his assets in the Supreme Court but Sharif family failed to provide any evidence with regard to their properties.