UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Progress Linked To Eradicating Corruption: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Country's progress linked to eradicating corruption: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said that the condition of poor people can only be improved by ceasing money laundering and eradicating corruption from society.

Talking to ptv, he said when rulers commit corruption; the whole society is affected by it.

He said both the former ruling parties had been involved in corruption.

The Senator said that Sharif family made the country bankrupt by money laundering as they transferred money looted from the national exchequer abroad and amassed properties in the foreign countries.

To a Question regarding the news published about Shahbaz Sharif's involvement in money laundering in the British newspaper Daily Mail, Faisal said more facts will be revealed after investigation.

Their leaders looted public exchequer and acquired billions of rupees worth properties with this money abroad.

Faisal Javed said when the corrupt politicians are asked about the money laundering they start criticizing the national institutions.

He said the government would fulfill all its promises and would bring relief to the masses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan provided details of all his assets in the Supreme Court but Sharif family failed to provide any evidence with regard to their properties.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Poor Money Sunday Family All From Government Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

40 minutes ago

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

57 minutes ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

1 hour ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

1 hour ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

2 hours ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.