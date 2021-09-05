MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that agriculture sector was backbone of country's economy and progress of the country was linked to prosperity of the farmers.

He expressed these words at a dinner hosted in honour of Civil Society at Bilawal House Multan.

Addressing the occasion, Bilawal said that: The PPP believed that country's economy could only be improved by supporting the farmers". In case the farmers get proper assistance from government then they would be able to compete with farmers of the region, he added. He suggested subsidies on electricity, DAP fertilizers and different crops are necessary for wellbeing of the peasants.

He recalled that Pakistan had imported wheat during the PPP's tenure in 2008. However, due to effective policies of the then government of the PPP, Pakistan used to export wheat.

Similarly, Pakistan People's Party always protected rights of the labourers. There is need to impart modern skills to labourers. He appealed all political parties to support labourers by protecting their rights.

In case of lack of resources, Public Private Partnership have immense scope and it should be promoted to put country on way leading to progress and prosperity, proposed Bilawal.

He recalled that PPP 's Sindh government initiated many projects under Private Public Partnership and the projects remained highly successful. "The country could make rapid progress by restoring confidence of business community", Bilawal remarked.

Bilawal further suggested government to engage business community as it would help improve tax collection. He however also added, in case of fear among business community, then it would surely lead to decrease in tax revenue.

Bilawal stated that PPP was contacting masses to make them aware of the party's manifesto. PPP always did pro-people politics, he claimed. PPP is struggling for promotion of democracy, strengthen economy and economic justice among masses in the country.

On this occasion, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ex Punjab Governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Faisal Kareem Kundi, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam and Natasha Daultana and many other leaders were also present.