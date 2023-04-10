Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Country's Progress Linked With Agriculture Development: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Country's progress linked with agriculture development: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Monday held a meeting with officers of the Agriculture Department Swat at his office.

At the meeting, the minister was briefed in detail regarding ongoing projects including in agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors, besides soil conservation, poultry farming, dairy farming, veterinary, water reservoirs and river embankments.

The minister said Pakistan was primarily an agricultural country and its progress and prosperity were only possible by focusing on its agriculture sector. He said the fruits produced by Swat orchards were supplied to the entire country and abroad. The minister directed the agriculture officers to pay a special focus on enhancing the production of fruits in Swat.

He also laid emphasis on the development of the poultry industry and dairy farming. The caretaker PM said climate change was also affecting the country's water resources which could be dangerous for the agriculture sector. He emphasised on the need for protecting water reservoirs for future generations.

Bacha said the government would try to further improve the agriculture sector, adding the issues faced by the farmers would be addressed on a priority basis.

On the occasion, the Soil Conservation and Water Management officers also briefed the minister on the construction and repair of river embankments and other ongoing projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Agriculture Progress Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira Government Industry

Recent Stories

Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

11 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

12 minutes ago
 CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#03 ..

CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#039; workshop

12 minutes ago
 G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

2 hours ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

2 hours ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.