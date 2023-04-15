UrduPoint.com

Country's Prosperity Linked With Supremacy Of Parliament: Adviser To The Prime Minister On Political And Public Affairs, National Heritage And Culture, Engr Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Country's prosperity linked with supremacy of Parliament: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that the progress and prosperity of the country were linked with the supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that the progress and prosperity of the country were linked with the supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution.

Addressing an inauguration of NADRA office here at Kabal, he said that Parliament was a supreme institution with unlimited powers to do legislation and no one would be allowed to make interference in its constitutional jurisdiction.

He said that the people the country were the custodian of 1973 Constitution whom would defend it as well as the supremacy of the Parliament.

Muqam said that it was Parliament that had given a unanimous Constitution to the country in 1973 and fixed powers of all the state institutions including the judiciary. He said that interference in the affairs of Parliament was unacceptable.

He said the economically rising Pakistan in 2013-17, has been pushed back after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the ground of not taking salary from his son in the so-called Panama case.

Amir Muqam said that PTI has deceived and misled the youth on the name of change and attractive slogans.

Amir Muqam appreciated the recent statements of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and senior most judge of Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Esa in support of democracy, Parliament, and the Constitution.

He said that PTI has failed to address people's problems during its 10 years long rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said that PTI government has done nothing for the people of Swat and has only installed publicity signboards on the projects completed and launched by the previous PML-N Government.

The Prime Minister's Adviser said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fed up with slogans and lies based politics of PTI.

He said the people of KP were now looking towards PML-N for the resolution of their problems as it was the only party that can steer the country out of all difficult challenges.

Earlier, Amir Muqam inaugurated NADRA office at Barikot Swat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Parliament Democracy Amir Muqam Progress Panama Barikot All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expresses ..

Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expresses concern over infighting among ..

16 minutes ago
 Blinken Calls for Immediate End of Fighting in Sud ..

Blinken Calls for Immediate End of Fighting in Sudan

16 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase industrial investment opportunitie ..

UAE to showcase industrial investment opportunities at Hannover Messe

34 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits Ramadan Bachat Bazar in Shaheed B ..

CM's aide visits Ramadan Bachat Bazar in Shaheed Benazirabad

19 minutes ago
 Monitoring security situation, in contact with Pak ..

Monitoring security situation, in contact with Pakistanis in Khartoum: FO

17 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.