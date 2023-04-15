Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that the progress and prosperity of the country were linked with the supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that the progress and prosperity of the country were linked with the supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution.

Addressing an inauguration of NADRA office here at Kabal, he said that Parliament was a supreme institution with unlimited powers to do legislation and no one would be allowed to make interference in its constitutional jurisdiction.

He said that the people the country were the custodian of 1973 Constitution whom would defend it as well as the supremacy of the Parliament.

Muqam said that it was Parliament that had given a unanimous Constitution to the country in 1973 and fixed powers of all the state institutions including the judiciary. He said that interference in the affairs of Parliament was unacceptable.

He said the economically rising Pakistan in 2013-17, has been pushed back after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the ground of not taking salary from his son in the so-called Panama case.

Amir Muqam said that PTI has deceived and misled the youth on the name of change and attractive slogans.

Amir Muqam appreciated the recent statements of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and senior most judge of Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Esa in support of democracy, Parliament, and the Constitution.

He said that PTI has failed to address people's problems during its 10 years long rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said that PTI government has done nothing for the people of Swat and has only installed publicity signboards on the projects completed and launched by the previous PML-N Government.

The Prime Minister's Adviser said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fed up with slogans and lies based politics of PTI.

He said the people of KP were now looking towards PML-N for the resolution of their problems as it was the only party that can steer the country out of all difficult challenges.

Earlier, Amir Muqam inaugurated NADRA office at Barikot Swat.