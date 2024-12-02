Open Menu

Country’s Registered Voter Count Exceeds 132 Million, Says ECP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Country’s registered voter count exceeds 132 million, says ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disclosed that over 132.2 million voters have been registered across the country, with 53.74% male voters and 46.26% female voters.

Breaking down the numbers further, the ECP's latest statistics stated that 71.1 million voters are male, while 61.2 million are female.

The voter data reveals significant numbers across key provinces. Punjab has the largest voter base, with 75.3 million voters, including 41.2 million men and 35.1 million women.

In Sindh, the total electorate is 27.

7 million, with 14.9 million men and 12.7 million women.

Balochistan has 5.5 million voters, comprising 3.1 million men and 2.4 million women.

While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 22.5 million voters, including 12.2 million men and 10.2 million women.

Islamabad, the Federal capital, has the smallest voter base, with 1.15 million registered voters, including 605,031 men and 549,440 women. The report also sheds light on major cities’ voter counts: Karachi has 9.53 million voters, Lahore has 7.14 million, Peshawar has 2.15 million, and Quetta has 0.88 million voters.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Women Million

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

5 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan