Country’s Registered Voter Count Exceeds 132 Million, Says ECP
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disclosed that over 132.2 million voters have been registered across the country, with 53.74% male voters and 46.26% female voters.
Breaking down the numbers further, the ECP's latest statistics stated that 71.1 million voters are male, while 61.2 million are female.
The voter data reveals significant numbers across key provinces. Punjab has the largest voter base, with 75.3 million voters, including 41.2 million men and 35.1 million women.
In Sindh, the total electorate is 27.
7 million, with 14.9 million men and 12.7 million women.
Balochistan has 5.5 million voters, comprising 3.1 million men and 2.4 million women.
While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 22.5 million voters, including 12.2 million men and 10.2 million women.
Islamabad, the Federal capital, has the smallest voter base, with 1.15 million registered voters, including 605,031 men and 549,440 women. The report also sheds light on major cities’ voter counts: Karachi has 9.53 million voters, Lahore has 7.14 million, Peshawar has 2.15 million, and Quetta has 0.88 million voters.
