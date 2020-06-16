UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Rich Culture, Heritage To Be Part Of Curriculum:ED Lok Virsa

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Country's rich culture, heritage to be part of curriculum:ED Lok Virsa

Lok Virsa is working with HEC to include subjects on culture and heritage of Pakistan in curriculum to educate students about this missing aspect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa is working with HEC to include subjects on culture and heritage of Pakistan in curriculum to educate students about this missing aspect.

Executive Director National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha on Tuesday said that he was striving hard to modernize all aspects of Lok Virsa by making developments.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said that the first step which was taken to merge Monument Library and Lok Virsa library together in one enormous hall at Lok Virsa and open it for public to educate them about the great cultural history and heritage of Pakistan.

A computerized E-ticketing system started to get ticket during COVID-19. In past it was always a messy place due to heavy rush.

He said that, "We will start Cuisine Museum soon where visitors would find Desi, continental,Chinese,Italian and all kind of food". "We have started two separate entry and two exit points with strict SOPs and precautions", he added. He said that 'Melas' and other Festives were the main agenda of Lok Virsa , adding that Lok Virsa would hold Lok Mela but under strict SOPs.

"We are working on two open theaters loaded with latest musical equipment hall to provide a unique place to music lover youth", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music China HEC All Love

Recent Stories

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 58 counterfeit Vallourec oil ..

21 minutes ago

PM would arrive today in Karachi for two-day offic ..

27 minutes ago

Man sentenced to jail for raping and sexually hara ..

44 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, de ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.