ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa is working with HEC to include subjects on culture and heritage of Pakistan in curriculum to educate students about this missing aspect.

Executive Director National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha on Tuesday said that he was striving hard to modernize all aspects of Lok Virsa by making developments.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said that the first step which was taken to merge Monument Library and Lok Virsa library together in one enormous hall at Lok Virsa and open it for public to educate them about the great cultural history and heritage of Pakistan.

A computerized E-ticketing system started to get ticket during COVID-19. In past it was always a messy place due to heavy rush.

He said that, "We will start Cuisine Museum soon where visitors would find Desi, continental,Chinese,Italian and all kind of food". "We have started two separate entry and two exit points with strict SOPs and precautions", he added. He said that 'Melas' and other Festives were the main agenda of Lok Virsa , adding that Lok Virsa would hold Lok Mela but under strict SOPs.

"We are working on two open theaters loaded with latest musical equipment hall to provide a unique place to music lover youth", he added.