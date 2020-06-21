(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa is working with Higher education Commission to include subjects on culture and heritage of Pakistan in curriculum to educate students to apprise the younger generation with this golden asset of our country profile.

Executive Director National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha said he was striving hard to modernize all aspects of Lok Virsa through introducing latest trends in the light of our rich cultural traditions and history.

Students are the main pillars of the society and they should learn about cultural heritage of Pakistan, he told APP.

He said as a first step they have merged the Pakistan Monument Library and Lok Virsa library together in one enormous hall at Lok Virsa and opened it for public to enlighten them about the great cultural history and heritage of Pakistan.

A computerized e-ticketing system was also started to get ticket during COVID-19. In past it was always a messy place due to heavy rush, he added.

He said halls of Lok Virsa has also been renovated along with their mian doors to grab interest of visitors and educate them in a impressive atmosphere.

"We have started two separate entry and two exit points with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and precautions", he added.

He said that holding 'Melas' and other festivals were the main agenda of Lok Virsa which would be conducted under under strict SOPs.

"We are working on two open theaters loaded with latest musical equipment hall to provide a unique place to music lover youth", he added.

