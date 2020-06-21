UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Rich Culture, Heritage To Be Part Of Curriculum: ED Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:20 PM

Country's rich culture, heritage to be part of curriculum: ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa is working with Higher education Commission to include subjects on culture and heritage of Pakistan in curriculum to educate students to apprise the younger generation with this golden asset of our country profile.

Executive Director National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha said he was striving hard to modernize all aspects of Lok Virsa through introducing latest trends in the light of our rich cultural traditions and history.

Students are the main pillars of the society and they should learn about cultural heritage of Pakistan, he told APP.

He said as a first step they have merged the Pakistan Monument Library and Lok Virsa library together in one enormous hall at Lok Virsa and opened it for public to enlighten them about the great cultural history and heritage of Pakistan.

A computerized e-ticketing system was also started to get ticket during COVID-19. In past it was always a messy place due to heavy rush, he added.

He said halls of Lok Virsa has also been renovated along with their mian doors to grab interest of visitors and educate them in a impressive atmosphere.

"We have started two separate entry and two exit points with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and precautions", he added.

He said that holding 'Melas' and other festivals were the main agenda of Lok Virsa which would be conducted under under strict SOPs.

"We are working on two open theaters loaded with latest musical equipment hall to provide a unique place to music lover youth", he added.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Music HEC Gold All Love

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

11 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

12 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

12 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.