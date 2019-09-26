UrduPoint.com
Country's Security Attains Essential Standards For FI, EG: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:08 PM

Chief Executive of the International Islamic Bank and Member of the Ruling Family of the State of Qatar Sheikh Ali Bn Abdulla Thani Al-Thani on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Chief Executive of the International Islamic Bank and Member of the Ruling Family of the State of Qatar Sheikh Ali Bn Abdulla Thani Al-Thani on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here.

During the meeting enabling environment including security for economic cooperation were discussed.

COAS said security situation of Pakistan is fast improving now moving from better stability to enduring peace which is essential for Foreign Investment (FI) and Economic Growth (EG).

The visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the country and the region which shall facilitate economic activity.

Your Thoughts and Comments

