ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :For the first time in the country's history, a core curriculum from Grades 1-12 and Early Years has been signed off by subject experts from federal and all provinces during a meeting at National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat here Thursday.

The meeting was called to discuss the recent agreement of provincial experts on National Curriculum standards for Grades 9-12, marking a monumental milestone for Pakistan.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain and was attended by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Zeb Jaffar, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz, provincial education ministers, senior parliamentarians, Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Curriculum Department Directors from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, religious scholars, social workers and education experts.

In respect of the 18th Amendment of the Constitution, standards for Grades 9-12 will go through provincial review and formal legal approval before being notified at their respective provincial levels. However, standards for Grades 1-8 and Early Years are already underway for implementation at varying levels in all provinces across the country.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain lauded the National Curriculum Council for upholding the cause of quality education for all children of the nation by championing international standards in curriculum reforms.

He specifically noted the integration of the study of the Constitution of Pakistan and coding in the curriculum, anticipating that this would not only inform students of their rights and responsibilities but also equip them with the technological skills required in today's fast world.

The development of the National Curriculum of Pakistan was a nationwide collaborative process, with each province actively involved and their feedback gathered and incorporated through a comprehensive process.

The Minister commended Director NCC Secretariat, Dr. Mariam Chughtai and her team for their hard work in achieving this milestone.

The Council members deliberated on various aspects of the standards in the National Curriculum and offered their valuable suggestions. They also engaged in an extensive discussion on bringing the curriculum to the implementation stage and propelling this nationwide project to new heights.

After a constructive discussion, all attending members of the NC Council unanimously resolved that for better inter-provincial coordination on implementation matters, sub-committees under the NC Council should be set up, focusing on quality textbooks, teachers, and assessment reforms.

The Council also resolved that the signed-off documents of the National Curriculum of Pakistan will be shared with provinces for their review and approval as per their provincial laws and legal procedures.

To conclude the momentous day, a closing ceremony was arranged where provincial curriculum department heads and provincial/ area focal persons for curriculum reforms were presented with shields as a token of appreciation of their contribution towards the national cause of quality education for all.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, applauded the tireless efforts of all stakeholders in the development of the National Curriculum of Pakistan, noting that this achievement would benefit the country for generations to come.