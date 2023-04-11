Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said that everyone except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief realized that the integrity and survival of the country require simultaneous elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said that everyone except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief realized that the integrity and survival of the country require simultaneous elections.

Talking to a private news channel, the Minister of State said that the country's stability was the need of the hour, but the PTI put the country into anarchy by dissolving provincial assemblies.

"Parliament was the only place where public aspirations can be resolved and decisions of national interests could be made together," he added.

On the question about the development on the agreement to receive subsidized oil from Russia, Musadik Malik stated that the order will be placed soon.