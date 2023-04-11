Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Country's Survival Dependent On Simultaneous Polls: Minister Of State For Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 10:44 PM

country's survival dependent on simultaneous polls: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said that everyone except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief realized that the integrity and survival of the country require simultaneous elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said that everyone except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief realized that the integrity and survival of the country require simultaneous elections.

Talking to a private news channel, the Minister of State said that the country's stability was the need of the hour, but the PTI put the country into anarchy by dissolving provincial assemblies.

"Parliament was the only place where public aspirations can be resolved and decisions of national interests could be made together," he added.

On the question about the development on the agreement to receive subsidized oil from Russia, Musadik Malik stated that the order will be placed soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Russia Parliament Oil From Agreement

Recent Stories

Macron's Speech on EU's Future Interrupted by Prot ..

Macron's Speech on EU's Future Interrupted by Protesters in Hague - Reports

19 seconds ago
 US charity says two staff killed in Ethiopia

US charity says two staff killed in Ethiopia

21 seconds ago
 Every Nation Has Right to Determine Level of Coope ..

Every Nation Has Right to Determine Level of Cooperation With Int'l NGOs - Lavro ..

6 minutes ago
 Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin G ..

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend meeting of neigh ..

6 minutes ago
 UN chief Antonio Guterres sounds alarm on Somalia' ..

UN chief Antonio Guterres sounds alarm on Somalia's 'massive' need for aid

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's govt tenure an 'era of economic destr ..

Imran Khan's govt tenure an 'era of economic destruction': Minister for Informat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.