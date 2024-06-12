Country’s Total Installed Capacity Stands At 42,131 MW By March 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The country's total installed electricity capacity stood at 42,131 MW by end of March 2024.
According to Economic Survey report for year 2023-24 released on Tuesday, the percentage shares of hydel, nuclear, renewable, and thermal were 25.4 percent, 8.4 percent, 6.8 percent, and 59.4 percent, respectively.
Out of total installed capacity, the share of hydel stood at 10,681 MW, Thermal 25,046 MW, Nuclear 3,545 MW and Renewable 2,859 MW.
The share of thermal power as a dominant source of electricity supply has declined over the past few years, showing an increased reliance on indigenous sources, the report said.
Out of total electricity generation of 92,091GWh, the share of hydel, nuclear, and renewable stood at 54.
1 percent, which could be taken as a good sign for the economy as the sources of electricity generation shift from thermal to cleaner sources.
During FY2024 (July-March), the total electricity consumption was reported at 68,559 GWh. The household sector is the largest consumer of electricity, consuming 33,737 GWh (49.2 percent), followed by the industrial sector with 18,022 GWh (26.3 percent).
Moreover, agriculture and commercial sectors consume 6,905 GWh (10.1 percent) and 5,365 GWh (7.8 percent), respectively, whereas the electricity consumption in other sectors (streetlights, general services, and other government) was 4,530 GWh (6.6 percent).
