Open Menu

Country’s Unemployment Rate Stands At 6.3pc, Youth Most Affected; NA Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

The unemployment rate in Pakistan stands at 6.3 percent, with the highest percentage affecting youth aged 15-34, Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development chaired by Junaid Akbar here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The unemployment rate in Pakistan stands at 6.3 percent, with the highest percentage affecting youth aged 15-34, Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development chaired by Junaid Akbar here Thursday.

In an online briefing to the Committee, the Secretary highlighted the importance of remittances from the Pakistani diaspora as a crucial source of income for the country.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP & HRD) could play a pivotal role in national development by focusing on skilled labor and leveraging the diaspora’s potential to drive investment and knowledge transfer back to Pakistan.

The Secretary also discussed the ongoing demand for overseas workers, the diversification of skills to meet employers’ needs and the improvements in the governance of the emigration process to reduce response times.

He further informed the Committee about institutional restructuring efforts aimed at boosting remittances, promoting investment, and engaging the diaspora effectively to support national development.

Besides Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the meeting was attended by Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Nasir Iqbal Bhosal, Zilfiqar Ali Behan, Syed Rafiullah, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Farhan Chishti, Muhammad Ilyas Choudhary, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Sajid Khan, Ms. Saba Sadiq MNA’S and senior officers from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Nasir From

Recent Stories

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

17 seconds ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

20 seconds ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

2 minutes ago
 Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, ..

Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Joint initiatives bring positive change to margina ..

Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

16 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 billion

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar district administration launches sports f ..

Peshawar district administration launches sports field development in rural area ..

3 minutes ago
 KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform ..

KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform two computer science classroom ..

3 minutes ago
 24 buildings sealed over violation of parking byla ..

24 buildings sealed over violation of parking bylaws

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan