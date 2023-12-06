Open Menu

Country's Uplift Relates To Industrial Prosperity: Caretaker Provincial Minister For Commerce, Industry And Agriculture, SM Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Caretaker provincial minister for commerce, industry and agriculture, SM Tanveer, said on Wednesday that the country's development was related to industrial prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker provincial minister for commerce, industry and agriculture, SM Tanveer, said on Wednesday that the country's development was related to industrial prosperity.

He said that the provincial government was ensuring the provision of all possible resources to the traders, industrialists and farmers. He said that practical steps were being taken to resolve the problems.

He expressed these views during meetings with various business organisations and cotton growers association in MCCI and PCGA offices.

The minister said that he was in touch with industrialists and traders for their welfare and ready to approach any forum for solving their problems.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was made on the problems faced by the industrialists, traders and growers association.

The provincial minister said that development in the industry and production sector was a top priority of the Punjab government and exemplary steps are being taken in this regard.

Office bearers of business organizations and representative delegations assured the provincial minister of their full support.

