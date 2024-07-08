Open Menu

Country's Upper And Central Parts To Receive Rain From July 10-15:PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The country’s upper and central parts are likely to receive rain wind/thundershower from July 10-15, as per weather experts, due to the penetration of monsoon currents from Arabian Sea.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in upper parts of the country from July 10.

Rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from July 10 (evening/night) to July 15 with occasional

gaps.

Rain/thundershower is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 12-14.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat,

Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad,

Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from July 11-15 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain wind/thundershower

is expected in eastern parts of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Shirani on July 08 and July 09th and from July 12-14.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province while rain, wind/thundershower is expected in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta and Karachi on July 08 and 09 July with occasional gaps.

While rain-wind/thunderstorm is

also expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad on July 12 and July 13.

In Kashmir, rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from July 10-16 with occasional gaps.

Whilw in Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at times are expected however, rainfall activity is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from July 11-15 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that heavyfall may increase inflows in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan and Kashmir from July 12-14.

Heavyfall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas in northeastern parts of Punjab.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

during the spell.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their traveling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

