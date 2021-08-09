UrduPoint.com

Country's Upper Parts May Receive Rainfall On Independence Day: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of a rain spell in the upper parts of the country on August 14.

"The upper parts of the country may receive rainfall on the Independence Day, however, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in rest of the places", Spokesman PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar said on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said that mainly the monsoon rain system has subsided while there were chances of rainfall only in the upper parts of the country including upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during early mornings and nights.

Dr. Babar said that there were no chances of any significant or heavy rain spell during the next few days.

The hot and humid weather will prevail in rest of the parts especially South Punjab and Balochistan.

He said that the humidity will continue in the plain areas of the country for the next few days.

Dr. Babar said that monsoon season will continue in the country till mid of September.

According to the daily weather forecast issued by the PMD, weak monsoon currents were penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 33mm, Kakul 17, Balakot 09, Takht Bai (Hari Chand 07, City 02), Malam Jabba 05, Peshawar (City 04), Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 27, Shamsabad 22), Mandi Bahauddin 15, Hafizabad 14, Sialkot (Airport 07), Islamabad (Bokra 04, Saidpur 01), Kasur 04, Jhelum 03, Lahore (City, 02 Airport 01), Murree 02, Mangla 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 02), Garhi Dupatta 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi 44 C and Dadu 43 C.

