Country’s upper parts to receive rain from September 2-3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper parts of the country from September 02-03.

The moist current from Bay of Bengal was likely to penetrate upper parts from September 2.

A westerly wave was also likely to approach western parts of the country on September 2.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan,

Kasur and Bhakkar, on September 2-3.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan on September 03 and 04 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Sanghar on September 3-4 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan on September 2-3.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad,

Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from September 2-3.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar on September 2-3.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibi, Harnai, Ziarat, Kohlu, Barkhan, Loralai, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Kalat, Naseerabad, Awaran and Lasbella from September 2-4 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that heavy rains may increase flow in local nullas and streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir,

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Northeast Punjab on September 2(night) and September 3.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar on September 2 night and 3.

The landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable points of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet spell.

Moderate rains may generate landslides at vulnerable points and increase flows in local nullahs/streams of Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan on September 3-4.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles, cause disruptions in the roads and solar panels etc. during the forecast period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

The travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All relevant authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.